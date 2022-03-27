The second black box of the passenger plane that crashed this week in China with 132 people on board was recovered on Sunday and could help clear up the mystery of the aircraft’s dizzying fall.

The Boeing 737-800 of the airline China Eastern Airlines, which was traveling between the Chinese cities of Kunming (southwest) and Canton (south), crashed on a wooded hill in Wuzhou (south) after a violent fall of several kilometers in a few minutes. .

“The second black box of China Eastern flight MU5735 was recovered on March 27“, reported the state news agency ‘Xinhua’.

The causes of the accident, which claimed the lives of the 123 passengers and nine crew members, have not been explained. All the people on board were of Chinese nationality. The first black box, containing the conversations in the cabin, was recovered on Wednesday and sent to Beijing to be decrypted, a task that could take several days. The second black box contains the flight data such as speed, altitude and the route followed.

CCTV public television broadcast images of rescue teams recovering the orange cylinder covered in soil when it was found 1.5 meters deep under the roots of a tree.

With the two black boxes from the plane recovered, The investigators must have the first elements to determine the causes of the accident.

On Saturday night, after confirming the identity of almost all the victims through DNA tests, China’s civil aviation administration confirmed that all people on board died in the mishap. This is the worst plane crash since 1994 in China, where air safety is considered by experts to be very good.

Hundreds of firefighters, rescuers, doctors, researchers, volunteers and political authorities remain at the accident site to continue the search. On the steep hill in the middle of dense vegetation, with the help of orange or yellow bulldozers, the workers try to recover the human remains and pieces of the plane to continue the investigation.

The specialized site ‘FlightRadar24’ indicated that the plane lost 21,250 feet in height (6,477 meters) in one minute. After a brief recovery, it fell 4,625 feet (1,410 meters) again, according to the tracker, and was 3,225 feet (983 meters) above the ground when it disappeared from radar.

Experts consider that a fall like that is very rare. According to a preliminary investigation, the pilots’ service records were considered very good and their family situations “harmonious”.

