For a year and a half now, i.e. from the first day of the introduction of the hybrid regulation that replaced the WRC Plus one, the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 has proved to be the best car in the premier class of the WRC both in terms of performance and reliability.

And yet, even giants can hide weaknesses. We unexpectedly discovered one of those from the Japanese car last weekend at the Rally Italia Sardegna.

In one of the most atypical rallies of the 20 editions of the Sardinian event, marked by lots of heavy rainfall and by the large amount of water and mud on the bottom, the GR Yaris Rally1 showed that they can’t stand the fords to cross at all.

Takamoto Katsuta, Elfyn Evans and (even) Sébastien Ogier were involved in the same problems, namely water entering the engine compartment and removing power from it. It is also worth considering the mistakes made by the pilots themselves, who often chose the wrong entry angles which damaged not only the bodywork, but also partly the engine cooling system as happened to both Katsuta and Ogier.

Rally Italia Sardegna has now been archived, but the problem remains and could recur in a more conspicuous way in a couple of weeks, when the WRC will face the Safari Rally.

Jari-Matti Latvala, Toyota Racing team principal, explained why the team found it difficult to deal with the fords last weekend.

“We have a problem with water splashes, but I can’t say it’s all the fault of the car. We also have to admit that in the pre-event tests in Sardinia we didn’t try crossing the fords, so we weren’t able to get the riders to try the right approaches to use then in the race”.

“Then we will certainly have to improve things for the future. Do some tests in order to understand which is the best approach in those situations. Kalle [Rovanpera]For example, he never had a problem all weekend.”

According to the Finnish manager, it will not be possible for Toyota to find solutions that allow the Yaris not to have this problem even on the Safari. However, the team will be able to study the speed at which to drive the cars into the fords to prevent the problem from reoccurring, as well as what might be the best angle to tackle them without damaging the car.

“From the homologation point of view, when developing the bumper and all the rest, I don’t think it’s possible to think about making modifications for the Safari. However, we can try to simulate what happened in Sardinia and try to understand at what speed the our problems. And then also the angle of entry into the fords is always influential”, concluded Latvala.