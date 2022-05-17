Here we go, drinking from the dew and breathing from the breeze. Florestan.

President Adolfo López Mateos, (1958-64) inherited Gustavo Díaz Ordaz, (1964-70) a conflict that seemed minor, like all those that start, and that was the first that broke out in the second month of government, January 1965.

I am referring to the movement of the doctors in the last days of the López Mateos government when 75 medical students and one hundred residents of the 20 de Noviembre hospital of the Issste were not paid their three months of Christmas bonus, which derived from the first great movement of the white coats, doctors, nurses and all health personnel in search of the democratization of labor groups.

That fall of 1964 was marked by the first uprising in the history of modern Mexico in defense of the labor rights of workers in the health sector, a rebellion that lasted until September 1965 and that was the first stigma of the Díaz Ordaz government, the doctors; the other was the Tlatelolco massacre on October 2, 1968.

Today I recover that moment because it gives me the impression that President López Obrador does not know it and does not take it into account.

I say this because of the offensive that he has unleashed against the 30 medical colleges, associations and federations that protested the contract of 500 Cuban specialists that he announced upon his return from Havana and whom he yesterday disqualified as retrograde and selfish.

I still do not fully understand López Obrador’s strategy of insulting and disqualifying those who differ.

But charging against the doctors, at the same time as charging against the UNAM, is a risky and thin line in which when you advance, there is no going back.

PATCHWORK

1. DIGNITY.- Tatiana’s Secretary of Economy

Clouthier announced the reinstatement of the old magazine for all cars with more than four years of life, which was removed due to corruption. Yesterday, when the president was asked about the magazine, he disavowed it and publicly reproached that decision was made without consulting him. This, out of dignity, would lead to Clouthier’s resignation, but first the indignity than the unemployment;

2. STRIKE.- The president does not give a damn that Notimex has been on strike for 817 days and prefers his friendship with the director, Sanjuana Martínez. In the 4-T the presidential friendship is above anything else. Even the longest strike in the history of the media in Mexico; Y

3. DECISION.- In the Palace it is taken: Delfina Gómez will be Morena’s candidate for the government of the state of Mexico, with Coahuila her last election in 2023. The issue is how Higinio Martínez, from the same Texcocan group, who wants, and Horacio Duarte who also , but the conflict is with Higinio. The other point is who is going to matter to spend a year in the SEP, which gives nothing and takes away everything.

