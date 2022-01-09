The omicron coronavirus strain may be more dangerous for children due to the peculiarities of the respiratory tract, says Animesh Arya, a doctor at the Medical Institute in New Delhi. His words transfers IANS.

“Children have smaller airways than adults and this new variant mainly affects the upper airways in infected patients,” he explained.

Symptoms of the infection include a sore throat, mild fever, and fatigue, according to the physician.

Earlier, the Chinese virologist Zhang Wenhong urged not to compare the omicron strain of the coronavirus with a severe course of the common cold. According to the scientist, the new type of COVID-19 remains deadly. Restrictive barriers between countries can only be lifted if people develop herd immunity, a Chinese virologist said. For this, citizens need to go through the vaccination procedure, the specialist emphasized.