Spider-Man: no way home successfully hit theaters after several months of uncertainty and theories about the inclusion of the three spiderman. To the joy of fans, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire returned to the franchise with their iconic roles. Now, almost a month after the release of the film, the first explained how he decided to be part of the production.

YOU CAN SEE: Sing 2 ONLINE: when will the animated movie be streamed?

In a recent interview with Variety, Garfield mentioned that part of the deal with Marvel studios was that they save MJ (Zendaya) when he fell from a tall structure, in one of the scenes of No way home.

“In our movie The amazing Spider-Man 2, on her last day, Gwen shows up. I tried to prevent him from appearing in that scene with Electro (Jamie Foxx). She knew it was too dangerous, but she chose to be there. She participated in her own destiny in that way and the movie is about destiny. I will say that the image of my capture of MJ (Zendaya) was really beautiful and convinced me of everything ”, Clarified the actor.

YOU CAN SEE: Golden Globes 2022: Which streaming service has the most nominations?

Likewise, Andrew detailed how this action saved his character. “My Spider-Man was able to save his younger brother’s (Tom Holland’s Spider-Man) romantic relationship. And to heal the most traumatic moment of his own life doing it for his younger brother. Making sure he didn’t have the same fate, there’s something cosmically beautiful about that. “

Garfield commented that said scene in Spiderman: no way home “meant having a second chance to save Gwen.” Without a doubt, the actor of The amazing Spiderman won the applause of the public with his participation and dedication in every moment of the film.

Spider-Man: no way home – trailer