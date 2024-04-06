The disease that alerted millions in the United States because it was in a common food

Millions of consumers in the United States are on alert. The largest producer of fresh eggs in the country announced that it had to temporarily stop production at a Texas plant after confirming a case of bird flu in chickens. The virus is not only in that area, authorities reported that it has also been detected in a poultry facility in Michigan.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. confirmed that its plant in Parmer, Texas had a significant outbreak due to which, they estimate, around 1,600,000 laying hens and 337,000 pullets They were infected by avian influenza.

According to the affected company, they have had to eliminate about 3.6 percent of their production and are working closely with federal, state and local government officials, as well as other industry groups to control the risk of future outbreaks and be able to act effectively in the situation. In a statement they said: “Cal-Maine Foods is working to secure production from other facilities to minimize disruptions to its customers.”

According to the company statement that was cited by CBS News, Until now they have no information about any type of risk of avian flu associated with eggs that are currently available on the market. Because of this, they have not made any recalls on this product.

Likewise, the United States Department of Agriculture said that Eggs that are handled and cooked properly are safe to eat, Therefore, the population should not fear the possibility of purchasing these contaminated products.