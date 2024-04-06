The latest update of Tekken 8 he not only brought with him Eddy Gordo, but also a large number of microtransactions for aesthetic elements via the Tekken Shop and a battle pass, with the premium version clearly paid. Both elements little appreciated by players, so much so that on Steam the general rating of the last 30 days has dropped to “Average” thanks to lots of negative reviewswhere the general one is “Very Positive”.

This is not the first and probably not the last game to offer additional paid content linked to the aesthetic customization of the characters. However, much of the criticism from players highlights how Bandai Namco did it “sly”adding battle passes and microtransactions only months after launch and receiving ovations from the press and public.

“I love Tekken, but adding a cash shop and battle pass 2 months after launch into a $70 game is probably the shittiest bait I've ever seen,” reads one negative review. “I would ask for a refund if I could.”