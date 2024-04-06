The latest update of Tekken 8 he not only brought with him Eddy Gordo, but also a large number of microtransactions for aesthetic elements via the Tekken Shop and a battle pass, with the premium version clearly paid. Both elements little appreciated by players, so much so that on Steam the general rating of the last 30 days has dropped to “Average” thanks to lots of negative reviewswhere the general one is “Very Positive”.
This is not the first and probably not the last game to offer additional paid content linked to the aesthetic customization of the characters. However, much of the criticism from players highlights how Bandai Namco did it “sly”adding battle passes and microtransactions only months after launch and receiving ovations from the press and public.
“I love Tekken, but adding a cash shop and battle pass 2 months after launch into a $70 game is probably the shittiest bait I've ever seen,” reads one negative review. “I would ask for a refund if I could.”
An excessive monetization system
Others, however, say that the number of optional purchases is excessive for a game sold at full price and that it requires a significant additional outlay for the character pass arriving with future DLC.
“The game is overly monetized,” says another review. “For a $70 game to also have an in-game store, battle pass, and paid DLC is unacceptable. The developers also waited until the game had rave reviews to announce and launch the battle pass and in-game store For avoid bad publicity.
“Finally, it's quite noticeable that the basic cosmetics have been removed from the base game customization and then put into the battle pass. Many of these cosmetic cosmetics were available for free in character customization in previous Tekken games. Overall the game is fun, but I can't recommend it while these predatory monetization models are in place.”
As mentioned at the beginning, the latest update of Tekken 8 has added Eddy Gordo, the first of a series of DLC characters arriving in the coming months, which can now also be purchased separately at the price of 7.99 euros.
