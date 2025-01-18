The judge investigating former deputy Íñigo Errejón for an alleged sexual assault on actress Elisa Mouliáa received this Thursday two completely opposite versions of events. Sumar’s former parliamentary spokesperson maintains that everything happened consensually, while the actress assures that she made her refusal clear that night in September 2021.

In his statement, Errejón has denied having sexually assaulted the actress and has rejected that the reason for his resignation was related to the accusations made on social networks. For his part, Mouliáa has assured that He even thought that the politician could have said “something” in the drinks he brought her at the party.

Contradictory versions

The first to testify on Thursday was the actress, who has ratified her complaint, in which she reported having received touching, non-consensual kisses and comments of a sexual nature from Errejón before, during and after a party at the end of September 2021 that they attended together. A date that, according to the actress, began in a cafeteria.

Mouiláa has declared before the judge that during the night she made it clear to Errejón that she did not want to have sexual relations with him. “I had no connection with him, I invited him out of courtesy to a friend of mine’s party”has moved. Even so, the former deputy took an insistent attitude, to which she felt uncomfortable and had to remind her that “only yes means yes” and that “a woman is not treated like that.”

However, Errejón experienced it differently: “It was our first physical encounter, with a certain sexual tension,” he indicated, explaining that the first kiss was in the elevator. “I kissed her, and then we both kissed,” says Errejón, contrary to what Mouliáa maintains: “He kissed me on the mouth putting his tongue into it. I moved away and told him he was going very fast,” Mouliáa said.

As for the rooms episode, Errejón claimed that they went hand in hand, while she says that he dragged her. “He started touching me and then he threw me on the bed, he took out his penis and then pulled down my panties,” the actress said before the judge, to whom she also informed that she drank a lot at the party after a period of time without consuming alcohol. .

Errejón has specified that the actress was not as drunk as she claims, and has explained that They both agreed to leave the party to have sex at his house.since they are adults and not teenagers. “I didn’t take out my penis, we weren’t going to have a sexual relationship in an unknown house,” the former deputy maintained.

The two have agreed, however, that once at Errejón’s house, She asked him to stop and he did, as well as that they maintained some contact afterwards. According to her, until 2022; according to him, until 2023. Mouliáa’s life after that night includes depression, as he told the judge. His ended up outside of politics.