Driven by limitless excitement in the face of the unknown, a new challenge to enjoy and learn from, the Betis Futsal face this weekend without fear or complexes Spanish Super Cupwhich is disputed in Cartagena. And he does so with every right as he is the current champion of the Copa del Rey, a tournament that he will conquer in a brilliant and heroic way in 2024 at the Palacio de los Deportes in San Pablo. The Verdiblancos were relegated to the Second Division, a category that they currently lead, but their poor season in the regularity competition did not prevent them from winning the KO competition and earning their place in the Super Cup.

Once again with a quadrangular format, Betis will face each other this Saturday (3:45 p.m.) in their semi-final against ElPozo Murcia Costa Calidaa national futsal great who was eliminated from the Cup in Amate on November 27 by a resounding score: 5-1. From that defeat, hard and unexpected for the visitors, the charcuteros went into a tailspin, accumulating a negative streak of eight games without knowing victory. After fourteen days played in the League, Dani Martínez’s pupils are seventh in the First Division and obviously they arrive with the doubts typical of teams that are not in a good moment, but also with the desire to vindicate themselves through the most beautiful way, that of a title.

Two steps away from it is also Betis Futsal, solid leader of the Second Division that has already demonstrated its competitive capacity against two first teams: the aforementioned victory over ElPozo is combined with its tight and cruel defeat against Movistar Inter in the round of 16 of the Cup in a match that it ruled 3-0 and escaped in the last second after concede a 0-4 in the second half. That setback did not affect the morale of the team in any way, which last day was rebuilt with a win over Unión África Ceutí (11-5).

The green and white, “at the best moment”

«We arrived at the best time. We played the Super Cup on the merits of last season. The team is in first place in the Second Division League. We come from a month in which the team has found its current level. We are very good and confident. We already played the tie against ElPozo in the Copa del Rey and we won it. For them it will also be a very complicated match after what happened in Amate. We are happy and excited and I am sure that we will give our best,” said the Verdiblanco coach, André Broncanelo, in the preview of the tournament.









Betis Futsal arrives with nothing to lose, knowing that it is a unique opportunity, but without complexes or giving up anything, as one of the green and white footballers, Rafa López, explained this week: «We are going with enthusiasm, just like last year in the Cup. of the King, because There were other teams that were theoretically favorites and, nevertheless, we won the title. We are going with enthusiasm, with desire, knowing that it is a reward for recognition of what we did in the Copa del Rey last year. Hopefully there will be a close match and we will be able to get into that final. We also love her and dream of her although initially we do not start with the role of favorites.

The second semi-final will face the host and defending champion, andl Jimbee Cartagena, against Barça (8:00 p.m.). From there will be Betis’ rival in the final (Sunday, 6:00 p.m.) if the green and white team are able to beat ElPozo again. Due to ambition and illusion, surely, it will not remain. The three matches will be broadcast live on Telesport.

The Betis Futsal squad list for the Spanish Super Cup is the following: Starna, Marcos Pereyra, Raúl Sánchez, Charly, Spellanzon, Lin, Javi Pérez, Pablo Guti, Pablo Otero, Rafa López, Henrique, Ismael López, Dickson, Povea and Álex García.