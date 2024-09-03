Without a doubt, the presentation of the new three-screen smartphone, known until now as the Mate XT, is intended to overshadow what Apple has prepared for the iPhone 16.

The world’s first foldable triptych smartphone will be unveiled in the coming days.

Although the brand has not officially shown its foldable phone, a few weeks ago Huawei CEO, Chairman Richard Yu, was seen carrying a device similar to the one they will present on September 10. This had the ability to fold into several positions to end up with a larger smartphone.

September 10th a new three-screen smartphone

It should be noted that the new Huawei Mate XT will be part of the Ultimate Design family, the highest range of the Chinese brand and spiritual successor to the collaboration between Huawei and Porsche Design, which ended in 2022.

While there are no concrete details yet, the Mate XT will focus on video recording with continuous zoom capabilities; as well as offering the ultimate multimedia experience on a mobile device. It is expected to offer a 10-inch display when fully unfolded.

Huawei shares a preview in Weibo where it shows a device with three folding sides in a sort of inverted Z shape, leaving little to the imagination as to what is being presented on September 10 in China, so on this side of the continent it would be September 9, when the iPhone 16 is presented.

