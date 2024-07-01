Kim Hyung-tae, CEO of Shift Up and director of Stellar Blade action exclusive for PS5, decided to address criticism regarding the quality of the game’s story and writing blockbuster. It’s not often that developers comment on certain criticisms they’ve received. The main reason is to avoid excessive reactions from gamers, so Kim Hyung-tae’s attempt is certainly appreciable, demonstrating at least the will to improve and to have understood where to act.

An aspect to review

Stellar Blade launched on April 26, 2024 to much acclaim from critics and fans, with high ratings from both. Many appreciated the particularly accessible and fun combat system, the excellently crafted visuals and the fun bosses. The only criticized side is the narrative one. Basically the story was deemed forgettable and disappointing by many people.

In response to these complaints, Kim Hyung-tae said he understands players’ disappointment with some elements of Stellar Blade during a recent press conference. As reported in an article from This is Game, the director said that while Stellar Blade achieved its goal of making Shift Up more relatable to a global audience, the PS5 adventure game suffered from some “really unfortunate” issues, particularly in regards to the script , the quality of the writing and the translation. “In our next work, we will do our best to strengthen the quality of these aspects, so that we can be recognized by players.”

At this point we are curious to understand what the future holds for us, at least the one proposed by Shift Up.