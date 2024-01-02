Woman killed by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve in Afragola, nephew arrested. After a full day of intense investigations coordinated by the Prosecutor's Office of Naples North, last night the Carabinieri of the operational section of the Casoria company arrested a crime suspect for the crimes of manslaughter, illegal possession of a weapon in a public place and receiving stolen goods . A 46-year-old in handcuffs, accused of the murder of Concetta Russo, the 55-year-old from Afragola, resident for years in the province of Milan, who died at the Cardarelli hospital after a desperate surgery.

From the uninterrupted investigations of the Carabinieri it emerged that, while he was in his apartment in Afragola together with friends and relatives on the occasion of the New Year's Eve celebrations, while handling a pistol held without a regular licence, the man accidentally fired a gunshot from fire hitting the victim in the head. The weapon used, a Beretta model 84F pistol which had been stolen, was found yesterday evening by the police near the Afragola cemetery, hidden in the undergrowth.

During the investigations, approximately one and a half kilos of homemade explosive devices were also seized, hidden inside the house in via Plebiscito 70, illegally detained by a 48-year-old, a friend of the suspect, who was arrested by the soldiers of the Afragola. The arrested person was transferred to prison awaiting validation while the arrested person is under house arrest awaiting the direct.