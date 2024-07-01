He crashes with his brother’s motorbike and is thrown several metres away, Luca Guastella died instantly at 28 years old

A terrible episode is what happened yesterday, Sunday 30 June, in the Lake Garda area. Unfortunately Luca Guastella he lost his life at the age of 28, after colliding with the motorbike driven by his brother.

His friends, who witnessed what happened in disbelief and shock, immediately called for help, but they could do nothing for the young boy, except to note his heartbreaking death. All the relevant investigations are currently underway.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred on SundaySunday June 30th. Precisely along the road that from Valvestino, goes towards the municipality of Gargnano, which is located in the province of BresciaLuca, his brother and other friends had gone out on their motorbikes to spend some time relaxing and carefree.

But when suddenly, the unthinkable happened. For reasons that are still being investigated by the police, at the height of one curve the 28-year-old lost control of his vehicle and went to to crash against his brother’s motorbike. In the impact he was embossed several meters away.

Luca Guastella’s heartbreaking death after the collision

His friends, who attended helpless to everything, they immediately called for help. The paramedics and also the police arrived on the scene within a few minutes and immediately tried to do everything possible to succeed in save it.

Despite their desperate resuscitation maneuvers However, there was nothing more that could be done for Luca. In the end they had no choice but to confirm his heartbreaking death.

The 28-year-old had recently gone to live with his partner Until Mornasco and every day he went to Switzerland for work. As is standard practice in these cases, the agents are currently carrying out all the investigations of the case, to understand what happened and above all the exact dynamics of the incident. There will be further updates on the case shortly.