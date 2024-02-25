You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
James Rodriguez
Instagram: @jamesrodriguez10
James Rodriguez
The Colombian, who has not played a game since November, is not registered in the São Paulo championship.
After the novel of a possible exit that never materialized, James Rodríguez was left on the waiting list in Sao Paulo, because the club did not register him in the São Paulo championship.
The Colombian had to wait for the team to finish the group stage of the tournament to be able to enter the list of available for coach Thiago Carpini. However, now the door is open for a soon return to the courts.
The Brazilian media Lance reported that the attacker Luiz Gustavo suffered a serious injury that took him out of the race for the rest of the year: his Achilles tendon ruptured.
The loss of Luiz Gustavo allows Sao Paulo to register a new player and, according to Lance, that would be James, who has not played with the club since last November 26, in the goalless draw against Cuiabá, in the Brazilian championship.
BOAS E MORE NEWS🤔⚫️🔴⚪️
Luiz Gustavo has a injury that does not tend to his Achilles and must embezzle São Paulo at the end of Paulistão. Committee, the Tricolor board of directors made a decision on the use of James Rodríguez for the state group stage
📸: Rubens Chiri / São Paulo pic.twitter.com/9YHH12CEHf
—Lance! (@lancenet) February 26, 2024
The tug of war between James Rodríguez and Sao Paulo
James did not appear in the last four Brasileirao games and in an interview he hinted that he could leave the club.
Physical problems prevented the 2014 World Cup scorer in Brazil from working normally on the team. Furthermore, the Colombian did not travel with his teammates to Belo Horizonte, where Sao Paulo won the Brazilian Super Cup against Palmeiras.
That gesture seemed to confirm that James was no longer at the club and even Carpini himself said publicly that the Colombian was leaving and that it was his decision.
Later, James apologized to his teammates and decided to remain linked to the São Paulo tricolor, although without the possibility of playing. Now, the return could be immediate.
Sao Paulo drew 1-1 as a visitor against Guaraní de Campinas this Sunday and will play against Inter de Limeira on Wednesday.
SPORTS
