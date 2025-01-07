Real Madrid is already in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey after beating Deportiva Minera 0-5 in a match in which one of Its protagonists were Arda Güler, who scored two goals. The Turkish midfielder excelled and took advantage of his starting position to demonstrate his quality and that he is also hungry for a goal.

Likewise, after the first half he had a nice touch with one of the rival team’s players, which did not take long to go viral on social networks.

When the players were going to the locker room tunnel at half-time, the Deportiva Minera player, Omar Perdomo, He approached the Turkish player and asked for his shirt.

Arda did not hesitate to give it to him, but in exchange he also asked Omar for his. A gesture that surprised the Deportiva Minera player and that end of the game explained in the mixed zone.

“I went to ask him for the shirt and he gave it to me. Then I was surprised that he came to ask me for mine. It’s a memory very beautiful that I will always keep,” explained Perdomo.