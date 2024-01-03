The Amazon offers today they offer us a promotion for one INIU Power Bank of 27,000 mAh and 140 W. The reported discount is 30% compared to the recommended price using the coupon that you find directly on the product page (while stocks last, if you don't see it it means it's out of stock). You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price from Amazon it is €99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold by TopStar GETIHU Accessory and shipped by Amazon Italy.
INIU Power Bank, the characteristics
The INIU Power Bank is from 27,000 mAh and promises ten days of use on a single charge (calculated compared to typical use). It allows you to charge various devices, such as your smartphone, notebook and earphones. It has three charging ports: one USB-C input and output (140W), one USB-C output (45W) and one USB-A output.
A power bank is also included together with the power bank travel case and a USB-C to USB-C cable. Charging promises a 59% charge for a 16″ MacBook Pro in 30 minutes, or at the same time a +57% charge for SteamDeck or a 71% charge for iPhone Pro Max. It then has a screen that reports the status of charge.
