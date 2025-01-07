The year starts busy for him Sevilla FC as to his stock war regards. Next Friday the ordinary meeting of shareholders of the Seville entity will be held, which will be marked by the sanction that has been imposed on José María del Nido Benavente for the incidents that took place in the last Seville derby. An altercation between the largest shareholder and one of the lawyers from the legal team of the current board of directors, which has caused Sevilla to sanction the former president with 20 games without being able to enter the Sánchez-Pizjuán.

These events were recorded by the stadium’s internal cameras and the images have been broadcast by Josep Pedrerol’s El Chiringuito. In the video you can see how Del Nido Benavente confronts Lucas Fernández de Bobadilla in the stadium’s antebox. Some images that Sevilla’s lawyer has used to report alleged threats from the former red and white leader to the Police. In said complaint, Fernandez de Bobadilla states that “Del Nido Benavente hits the Sevilla lawyer on the shoulder and begins to shake him.” Furthermore, some witnesses of this moment claim that the largest shareholder addressed the lawyer threatening to “pull out your teeth… I’m going to break them out there.” Furthermore, that same day, October 6, the Sevilla club claims that Del Nido Benavente scolded members of the board of directors with fuss.

For your partthe former Sevilla president has responded to these accusations giving his version of the events: “I told him: Lucas, the deontological rules force you to respect your colleague, not to make reference to personal issues, defend your client with facts and rights.” “I didn’t touch him, nor did I talk to him about teeth.”

Be that as it may, the video of the events has been leaked a few days before the celebration of a new Sevilla shareholders meeting. An appointment that will be marked by these events and by the sanction imposed on Del Nido Benavente, who requests precautionary measures this Tuesday to be able to vote in this assembly. A right that, for the moment, he has not been allowed to exercise.