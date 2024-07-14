Chihuahua, Chih.- The ‘Destilichadero’ will arrive at the Rincón del Lago, Valle de la Madrid, Ferrocarrilera and Francisco R. Almada, Villa Vieja, El Saucito and La Minita neighborhoods between Monday, July 15 and 20, the Municipal Government reported through the Municipal Public Services Directorate.

This program consists of removing large garbage that the garbage truck cannot transport, so a container is made available to the population at a fixed point from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

In addition, they carry out tours of the neighborhoods they visit during the week to remove the junk, and they ask that this waste be left at the sidewalk. All of this is to avoid large accumulations of garbage in homes, which could cause pests or health problems.

Thus, on Monday, July 15, it will arrive at the Rincón del Lago neighborhood, where it will place the container in the Rincón de San José park and the route will be carried out along the quadrant of the Rincón de San José, Rincón Parralense, Miguel Barragán and Rincón Norteño roads.

On Tuesday, July 16, go to the Valle de la Madrid neighborhood, where the container will be placed on J. J. Calvo Street and Buena Vista Avenue; the route will be carried out along the quadrant of Fco. R. Almada Street, Diagonal 86, De Samaniego Street, Buena Vista Avenue, Ochoa, Gasoducto, 80th Street and Zona Cerril.

On Wednesday, July 17, go to the Ferrocarrilera and Francisco R. Almada neighborhoods, the container will be on Bartolomé Mitre and Dolores Almada streets in Aldaco, and the route will be in the quadrant of L. Von Ranke, Alta Tensión, Ayuntamiento and Bartolomé Mitre streets.

On Thursday, July 18, they will visit the Villa Vieja neighborhood, with the container in the park in front of the Villa Vieja community center, on Miguel Trillo and Fraternidad streets; they will tour the Eufemio Zapata quadrant, Las Industrias Avenue, Rodolfo Fierro and Insurgentes.

On Friday, July 19, the race will go to the El Saucito neighborhood, where the contender will be in Federico Gamboa Park and the route will take place along the quadrant of the Pelícano, Jacinto Canek, Vicente Leñero and Izalco roads.

On Saturday, July 20, the collection will take place in the La Minita neighborhood, where the container will be placed on Mina La Princesa and Tonatiuh streets and the workers will pass through the block of Mina La Princesa, Madera 65 and Celia Sánchez streets. The authorities ask employees to report any compensation they request for collection to the number 072, between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.