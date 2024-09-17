Querétaro.- New week of soccer in the 2024 Apertura of the Liga MX. In the next few hours the second round will begin double datein which he will face Querétaro FC against Tigres UANL.

The Roosters They are the only ones without knowing victory after seven matches. In their last match, against Club Puebla (2-1)they lost in the Cuauhtémoc stadium.

On the side of the Monterrey residentsthey achieved victory at the last minute against the Athletic San Luis (1-0)in it University Stadium and playing with one less man.

The distance between one and the other is sixteen points. Querétaro FC drowns in the well with just one digit, while Tigres UANL has accumulated seventeen points in third position.

Before kick-off, we will let you know on our Debate portal when, where, at what time and on which channel the match between Querétaro FC vs Tigres UANL will be broadcast.

The Querétaro-Tigres match will be played this Tuesday, September 17, at the La Corregidora stadium, a venue with a capacity for 34,107 fans.

The Referee Commission appointed Fernando Guerrero Ramírez, who will authorize the start of the game at 9:00 p.m. (Mexico time) 8:00 p.m. (Culiacán time).

The 90 minutes of the clash between Querétaro and Tigres can only be followed on the Caliente TV YouTube channel.

