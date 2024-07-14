The final of the TV Azteca reality show ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico 2024’ It will be broadcast on Sunday night, July 21, and the name of the winner is leaked on social media. Rossana Nájera, Litzy, Jawy Méndez and Ferka are the finalists.

As expected, the name of the winner of ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico 2024’ is leaked on the Internet that Supposedly the winner would be the actress Rossana Nájera And the one who is eliminated on the night of this Sunday, July 14, is the singer Litzy.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

Rossana Nájera, an actress from Veracruz who we have seen acting in soap operas such as ‘El Chema’, ‘Tenías que ser tú’ and ‘La Loba’, little by little she was gaining ground in the kitchen of ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico 2024′ and with his dishes he managed to conquer the palates of the judges.

Rossana Nájera, 44 years old, would then be the winner of ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico 2024‘, the cooking reality show of TV Azteca which has been a success on Mexican television.

‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico 2024’ has been full of controversy and unexpected moments, one of them was the day that Laura Bozzo decided to leave the TV Azteca reality show, because she felt that she could not take it anymore and she did it for mental health, mainly, as she explained.

Rossana Najera. Instagram photo

The grand finale of ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico 2024’ It is scheduled for the night of Sunday, July 21, starting at 8:00 p.m. on Azteca Uno and the premiere of ‘La Academia 2024’ is planned for the following week.