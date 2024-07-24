On this evening of bad weather it will also be necessary to pay attention to the hydrogeological risk and phenomena such as flooding.

There is no peace for the Center-South, but we knew it. Phenomena that can be dangerous and that can cause inconvenience to many citizens could occur during this evening. A wave of bad weather which could have particularly affected the Italian region, in addition to the yellow weather alert for particularly intense storm events.

Bad weather, therefore, hits again Campania. Due to the phenomena expected in the region, the regional Civil Protection has issued a yellow weather alert starting from 2 pm today, Wednesday 24 July, at least until midnight of the same day.

It is expected to be an evening in which it is best to take measures and precautions to avoid inconveniences and problems with violent thunderstorms. Specifically, according to the bulletin, temporal sudden and intense in the areas of Alto Volturno, Matese, Alta Irpinia and Sannio. In addition, lightning, hail and strong gusts of wind are possible.

Thunderstorms of this type have been forecast for today, with alert for bad weather from 2:00 pm throughout Campania, with the exception of “zone 1”, those identified by Piana Campana, Naples, Islands, Vesuvian Area, 6 composed of the areas of Piana Sele and Alto Cilento and 8, that of Basso Cilento. For this worsening of the weather, the Civil Protection of the Region has issued a weather alert.

THE thunderstorm phenomena and the showers could be intense and it is possible that they will also be accompanied by hail, gusts of wind and lightning. The weather picture is characterized by uncertainty of evolution.

In addition to the thunderstorms, during this evening of bad weather it will also be necessary to pay attention to the hydrogeological risk and phenomena such as floodsthe increase in the levels of certain watercourses, normally considered harmless. It will also be appropriate to keep an eye on the flow of water on roads, streams carrying debris, falling rocks and landslides on mountain slopes. The Campania Civil Protection reminds you to adopt all the necessary measures to prevent, combat and mitigate the expected phenomena. Do not forget to pay attention to temporary structures, public greenery and roofs.