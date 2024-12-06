The delay of the Ayuso Government in stabilizing the workforce causes the change of thousands of school workers with the course started

Trust with children is worked on, and even more so if they are autistic, as Susana, a social integrator at a specialized public school in the district of Tetuán, knows well. After eight years caring for three students who came to the center at the age of three, today he considers them “almost like family,” he explains. That is why he regrets having to say goodbye hastily, knowing that due to their condition they do not handle changes well. Like thousands of employees of public educational centers in the Community of Madrid, Susana (not her real name) will leave her position between December 15 and 31 after the transfer and stabilization competitions for the educational personnel of the regional government were completed on the horn. of the PP. The delay is forcing an express reorganization of the workforce that threatens to leave the centers out of work at the start of the year, to the alarm of professionals and families.

Early childhood educators, social integrators, technical specialists III (the former educational technical assistants), physiotherapists, nurses, control and service assistants, among other professional categories, have had an interim situation for decades, common to public contracting in Spain, which the European Union repeatedly censured. With the idea of ​​bringing order, the Cortes Generales approved at the end of 2021 a law of urgent measures to reduce temporary employment in public employment. The administrations had to apply them according to their own times and processes, as long as they were completed before the end of 2024. But the notion of urgency was diluted in the Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, which has not completed the processes until the last moment, and also “late and badly,” explains Alfonso Muñoz, personnel secretary of Administration and services of the Madrid Education Federation of CCOO, who cites several irregularities. For example, a professional with 17 years of experience receives zero points on the experience scale for an error in the software of the Ministry of Finance.

Once the processes have finally been held, the Community of Madrid now requires that the workers who have obtained positions take possession hastily, abandoning the centers where they had been working. Those who have not achieved it will also cease, waiting for the new vacancies to be filled by those approved, pending new hiring pools. The result is that no one knows exactly where they are going to work or when, because the information available is scarce. Ángeles, a nurse, explains that the lists of places available for those approved in her category only include the territorial area (north, south, east, west or capital), so she would have to opt blindly. “I call Education and they tell me they don’t know more and hang up on me,” he protests.

A “disaster” that affects “very delicate” students

“It’s like putting all the workers in a mixer and distributing them again,” compares Manuel del Valle, technical specialist III at a special education center in the Aluche neighborhood and CGT delegate. “It’s a disaster, they are very delicate students, they need a bond with the adults around them,” he explains. “Families tell us: ‘don’t go,’” he says.

“It may arrive on January 8 [primer día lectivo tras las vacaciones) y que falten la mitad de las educadoras”, alerta, a su vez, Raúl (nombre ficticio), padre de un niño que acaba este curso el primer ciclo de la educación infantil en una escuela infantil de Vallecas. “Estamos en una escuela en la que se hace un proyecto anual que se va al traste”, lamenta. Las familias están recogiendo firmas y ya llevan más de 4.000, según dice.

Hasta las cifras de afectados son inciertas. Las últimas cuentas de CCOO señalan que son en torno a 3.500, pero en la sesión de la Comisión de Educación de la Asamblea de Madrid del martes la diputada de Más Madrid María Pastor apuntó que la horquilla está entre los 4.000 y 5.000. El director general de Recursos Humanos de la Consejería de Educación, Miguel Zurita, que comparecía en la sesión, no protestó. Al revés, le vino a dar la razón a la diputada, descargando culpas en la dirección general de Función Pública, dependiente de la Consejería de Hacienda. “¿Cómo no va a influir en el ámbito educativo que nuestro periodo operativo sea el curso, no el año natural?”, reconoció, para despejar a continuación: “Lo que pedimos es que tenga el menor efecto posible sobre la vida de los centros, que lo pedimos también. Porque lo pedimos; poco más puedo añadir”. El mismo Zurita ha respondido por carta a alguna queja diciendo esencialmente que la cosa no es para tanto, que el nuevo personal tiene la experiencia suficiente para que los “inconvenientes” se vean minimizados y que la cobertura se hará todo lo deprisa que se pueda.

Ideological reasons for dragging your feet

The General Secretary of Education of CCOO Madrid, Isabel Galvín, understands that behind what happened there is an ideological component that was already appreciated when Congress was debating the regularization of interims in 2021, and that the Ayuso Government only acted reluctantly when the deadlines they urged. “The Government of Madrid does not believe in this process,” he points out, recalling the figure of Javier Fernández-Lasquetty, unredeemed privatizer and then Minister of the Treasury. “This is going to be a massive influx of people who will never leave,” declared the then person in charge three years ago. Today the counselor of the branch is Rocío Albert, who was previously vice counselor of Educational Policy. Regarding the reasons for the delay in the stabilization processes and the possibility of suspending personnel changes until the end of the course, the Treasury has not responded to a query from elDiario.es. The Ministry of Education alleges: “The Community of Madrid will act with all guarantees so that the forced changes among non-teaching staff in educational centers do not affect their normal activity, and will ensure that the highest quality of care is maintained. students and their families while the process lasts.”