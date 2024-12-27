The Xunta Council approved this Friday a plan to streamline dependency and disability procedureswhich will be launched on January 1 of next year and will allow applications to be resolved within a maximum period of six months from when they are submitted. This objective is intended to be met during 2025 itself.

The Minister of Social Policy, Fabiola García, at the end of the Council, indicated that the objective is to improve access to services, gain agility, respond to needs that arise due to the aging of the Galician population and reduce times and waiting lists.

“And begin to resolve dependency requests in six months from the time the person presents it until they have the service or benefit,” he pointed out to specify that, among other issues, those over 80 years old They will have a preferential valuation, so the six-month period will be shortened in their case.

He has also highlighted that will unify dependency and disability proceduresso that they can be requested in a single appointment, and it will not be necessary to present either the medical or the social report because the latter can be explained in the request itself while in the medical part the information will be received automatically through of Sergas.

The councilor explained that “what we intend with the plan is to make the work of social workers easier, that their work focuses on giving advice to older people and not so much on the paperwork required by the administration”, and has also insisted that another objective is optimize administrative management and reinforce the role played by the social services of the town councils.

Training

Added to this will be the development of a training plan for all professionals who work in this field, in addition to improving the appointment management. To achieve this, the councilor has confirmed that the reinforcement plan for 78 workers will continue until 2027, while four service headquarters will be created in the disability area and a productivity plan will be implemented with economic incentives for all staff.