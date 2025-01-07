Near the border between Spain and France There are many perfect locations for making a rural weekend getaway if you are in any area of ​​northern Aragon or Catalonia. On the other side of the Pyrenees you can find beautiful towns that are ideal rural tourism destinations, and many of them are located in the Occitania region. Proof of this is the incredible villa of Salses-le-Château.

This magnificent Occitan town is located just only 40 minutes by road in Spain, but in addition to having a privileged location (it is located next to Perpignan and very close to the Mediterranean), it has a architectural heritage sublime, among which its enormous medieval fortress stands out. Therefore, it is a ideal excursion to do this fall and before the end of 2024.

The Salses fortress, the jewel 40 minutes from Spain

Salses-le-Château Fortress, Occitania (France) Pyrenees-Orientales Tourism

The origin of Salses-le-Château, simplified as Salses, dates back to Roman times: In fact, Hannibal Barca passed through it on his way to Rome. It was at the end of the 15th century when the town began to be what it was, since the King Alfonso II of Aragon He ordered the construction of the incredible fortress in 1497 that still stands today. about an old castrum Roman (it passed into French hands definitively in 1642).

This monumental fort located north of the population center It was inspired by Castilian castles and since it was erected it has been witness of numerous disputes, like the Thirty Years’ War. It was built with a military objective, so it has enormous walls 10 meters thick, as well as some complicated labyrinths and a beautiful parade ground. To visit it you must purchase a ticket, which can be purchased through the own website of the fortress.

What to see in Salses and its surroundings

Leucate Lagoon, in the Pyrenees-Orientales (France) Wikimedia Commons

In the streets of the town you can enter the beautiful Saint-Etienne Church and in the charming Chapel of Santa Cecilia de Garrieux, although far from the town center there are also incredible enclaves that are worth visiting, always with the Pyrenees as a backdrop. The Estremera Fountain It is a natural pond perfect for relaxing, although the real wonder of Salses is the Leucate lagoon, a large body of water that ‘protects’ the town from the waters of the Mediterranean.





Separated from the sea by a tongue of land, Visiting the towns that sit around the lagoon is an excursion that must be done no matter what, while if you prefer you can also go to Perpignan, which is just a quarter of an hour away, and admire the charms of this spectacular city in Occitania. For this reason, Salses is a ideal destination to enjoy some unforgettable days.

