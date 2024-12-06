The NYPD has found three engraved words in the casings of three of the bullets that this Wednesday killed the executive director of the American insurer UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson. So far, the authorities have not been able to find the murderer, that ended the businessman’s life early in the morning in Manhattan.

The three words that appear on said caps are, according to the ABC network has advanced“Denny“, “Defend” and “Depose“, that is to say, “Deny”, “Defend” and “Depose”. The authorities are now trying to find out the meaning of these terms, although they have very much related to the title of a book published in the United States in 2010 in which the practices carried out by insurers to not pay their clients’ claims are denounced: Delay, Deny, Defend.

The book with a title similar to the words found on the bullet casings. Delden Press

Taking into account that Thompson was the CEO of the most important private insurer in the United States, focused on health plans, this analogy is especially relevant for investigators, who suggest that the murder could be the result of revenge.

The man who carried out the crime carried out a “brazen and targeted attack” that It was “premeditated”in the words of New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch. For his part, this Wednesday the mayor of New York, Eric Adams, assured that the incident “does not seem like a random act of violence,” suggesting that whoever fired the shots had received orders to kill the businessman.

The New York Police itself, which offers 10,000 dollars To anyone who offers information about what happened, in the last few hours he has shared a video of the exact moment in which the murder takes place.





In the images, Thompson is seen walking calmly down the street (UnitedHealthcare was celebrating its investor day precisely at the Hilton hotel) when a man with his face covered appears from behind.

The killer then fires a first shot with a silenced pistol that knocks Thompson off balance. When the businessman is about to fall to the ground, he shoots at him again, and does so at least on two more occasions to make sure he dies.