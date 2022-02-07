A resident of the American city of Spooner, Wisconsin, decided to buy a lottery ticket while refueling a snowmobile and got rich by hitting the jackpot. About it informs news agency UPI.

Daniel Belfey went to the gas station to fill up the snowmobile with fuel. At the same time, the man bought a lottery ticket, and this decision brought him wealth.

Related materials:

As a result of the draw, all the numbers entered by the American matched. Belfey got the first prize – a million dollars (76.3 million rubles). “From the very beginning of this lottery, I dreamed that one day I would win,” the lucky one admitted.

The man said that he now plans to retire. He intends to use part of the winnings to complete the construction of the house and buy a used car.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of the US state of Michigan hit the jackpot in the lottery due to the fact that a wheel was blown off on his car. The American had to go to the store when refueling to change money and get the change necessary to pay for the pumping service, at the same time he decided to buy two instant lottery tickets.