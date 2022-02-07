After five years of domination with the couple made up of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes starts the 2022 world championship with George Russell officially promoted in place of the Finn. The latter, in turn ready to open a new experience in Alfa Romeo, has not however forgotten the long pressure to which he was subjected in the 2021 championship, where his future in Brackley’s was constantly questioned by the landing. of Russell, then actually materialized in the last races of the season.

A complex period therefore for the 32-year-old from Nastola, which the interested party retraced in an interview carried out by the compatriot journalist Oskari Saari within the podcast Talking About Me: “When you feel like you have a knife pointed at your throatyou can’t think very well – explained Bottas – before joining Mercedes I remembered that there had been several discussions between Hamilton and Rosberg, to the point that they had become a bit political. When Nico had then decided to retire I had not fully understood his decision, but now, instead, I can understand it from experience“. The number 77 also confessed what his methods were to relax to the maximum in the period of maximum stress, often resorting to one of the greatest traditions of Finnish culture: “The sauna is a sacred place for me – he added – where, in some cases, you also have a drink. This is done not so much to get rid of the pressure as to clear your head and relax for the next race weekend. I must say that on some occasions this technique has worked, on others it has not. From the moment I signed with Alfa Romeo – he concluded – I was able to find greater serenity “.