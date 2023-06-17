The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, was on tour in Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Mexico between June 12 and 15. A clear intention of the European Union to strengthen its commercial and political alliances with the Latin American countries, to a large extent to stop depending on China, especially in the necessary elements to switch to cleaner energies such as lithium and green hydrogen, which currently They buy more from the Chinese. We discuss it in this discussion.

“Europe is back in Latin America,” said the leader of the executive arm of the bloc of 27 on the first day of her tour of the region.

The Europeans promise millions of investments through their Global Gateway strategy, while Latin commerce depends to a large extent on the bloc of 27, its largest foreign investor according to ECLAC. In the midst of everything, both parties are trying to finally reach an agreement between Mercosur and the European Union, which has been under discussion for 20 years.

Will the Europeans and Latin Americans achieve a pact that makes bilateral trade flow? What interests and reluctance are behind Ursula von der Leyen’s tour in the region? How many political and economic advances can the European Union and Latin American countries achieve in the midst of the lack of cohesion in our region? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate with our guests:

– Fernando Cvitanic, Master in International Relations and professor at the Faculty of Communication at the Universidad de la Sabana in Colombia.

– Ana Luisa Trujillo Juárez, professor attached to the Center for International Relations of the UNAM.

– Nuño Rodríguez, political scientist and geopolitical analyst.