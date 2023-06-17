The peso quoted in 17.06 units per dollar near the close of the session this Friday, with a gain of 0.25 percent against Thursday’s reference price, although during the day it appreciated up to 17.01 units, its best level since December 2015.

“The exchange rate shows a sideways behavior, a sign of consolidation in a channel between 17.10 and 17.20 pesos per dollar, with the market awaiting relevant economic information that allows parity to continue its downward trend,” said the firm Banco Base.

Price of the dollar in banks in Mexico today June 16, 2023