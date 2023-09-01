Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) The lyricist, Karim Al-Iraqi, died today, at the age of 68, after a struggle with cancer, in an Abu Dhabi hospital, according to the advisor to the Iraqi Prime Minister for Cultural Affairs, Aref Al-Saadi.

Al-Iraqi began writing and publishing since he was a student in primary school in many Iraqi magazines, including: “The Spectator”, “Al-Rased”, Radio and Television, and “Ibn Al-Balad”. He wrote many poems and popular songs since the beginning of his career in the seventies of the last century, and he collaborated with senior Iraqi and Arab singers, most notably Saadoun Jaber and Kazem Al-Saher, with whom he formed a prominent duet since the early nineties of the last century, and together they presented more than 70 songs.

Al-Iraqi won the UNICEF Award for Best Humanitarian Song for the poem “Remember”, which was composed and sung by Kazem Al-Saher. ». It was the beginning of writing songs in 1974 in two songs for children, “Al Shamisa” and “O Aunt Ya Al Khayata”. And “I knew my soul” and “Oh, my mother.”

Al-Iraqi provided the lyrics for 4 songs by Saadoun Jaber, composed by Baligh Hamdi in 1981, and 3 songs by Hussein Nehme, which are “Greetings”, “Shakd now I know you”, “Here is Yemen, my mass is dependent.” a

Al-Iraqi’s beginnings in the field of lyrical writing were with Al-Saher in Egypt, and during his stay in Cairo he dealt with a number of Arab artists, including Diana Haddad, Omar Al-Abdullat, Samira Said, Muhammad Mounir, Hani Shaker, Asala, Saber Al-Rubai, Majid Al-Mohandes, Reda Al-Abdullah, In 2005, Al-Iraqi published an album of poems sung in his own voice for the first time, entitled “Dalul.”