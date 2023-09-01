On the one hand, the teamwork between the Italian police forces, ministries, the air force: “Men capable of building relationships” and keeping “a low profile so as not to offend the sensibilities of a country with different values”, said the prosecutor of Reggio Emilia, Gaetano Calogero Paci. On the other hand, a nation, Pakistan, which in recent months has faced a change of government, the assault on the courthouse and with which, above all, we do not have bilateral agreements on judicial cooperation, but “we have always shown willing”. The result: the first active extradition between Islamabad and Rome in history which, at six minutes past midnight today saw Shabbar Abbas, Saman’s father, land at Ciampino and be taken to Rebibbia.

“We are talking about 10 months, while in other cases we are talking about years,” specified the head of the Italian Interpol Giampiero Ianni, who is also a brigadier general of the Guardia di Finanza. Shabbar had been arrested in the rural locality of Punjab of which he is originally from and where he had fled, on November 15, 2022. The Red notice issued on his account by Italy accused him of being the instigator of the murder of his daughter, committed in collaboration with his brother , grandchildren and his wife, between 30 April and 1 May 2021 in Novellara.

“He didn’t say a word in the entire flight,” said Major Pallante of the Reggio Carabinieri, who arrived during the night together with the extradited person and another key figure in the affair, Costantino Scuderi, the police delegate at our embassy in Islamabad. Precisely the latter wanted to underline the good will and collaboration of Pakistani institutions, somewhat reducing the perception in Italy that the continuous postponements in granting the transport of the accused, decided by their courts, were due to an attempt to take time on an embarrassing cultural issue: in Pakistan the tradition of arranged marriages, which for Saman’s family justified the death sentence, is still widespread.

With two hours ahead of schedule, with two crews of pilots who took turns to avoid wasting time and with the quick authorization to fly over Iran and Pakistan itself, an operation was successful which now all parties call it “a success in every respect”. In these hours, Shabbar will be transferred to an Emilian prison different from the one in which his associates are held: his brother Danish Hasnain (considered the material executor), his nephews Ikram Ijaz and Noumanoulaq Noumanoulaq (in competition). So, not in Reggio Emilia.

The chapter of his wife, Nazia Shahaeen, still a fugitive and in turn under trial as principal, remains open. On this, the prosecutor Paci said that “we continue to work”, also on the strength of the foundations for an extradition agreement with Pakistan, which the capture of Shabbar has laid. Meanwhile, the father will be in the courtroom next Friday for the hearing scheduled for a trial that is drawing to a close.