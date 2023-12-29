The Dark Knight Rises: plot, cast and streaming of the film

This evening, 29 December 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, The Dark Knight Rises, a 2012 film directed by Christopher Nolan, will be broadcast. The film, based on the superhero Batman created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger, is co-written and co-produced by the director himself. It is the final chapter of a trilogy that began in 2005 with Batman Begins and continued in 2008 with The Dark Knight, both directed by Nolan and starring Christian Bale.

Plot

Eight years after the events of The Dark Knight, Gotham enjoys a period of peace. With the powers granted by the Dent Act, promulgated following the tragic death of District Attorney Harvey Dent (who, unbeknownst to the city, became the criminal Two-Face before his death), the Gotham Police Department has successfully eliminated the essential cogs the machine of crime would stop. Batman escaped that night many years ago and Bruce Wayne has retreated from public life, secluding himself in his large mansion, while many rumors circulate about what remains of a declining billionaire. Commissioner James Gordon feels guilty for covering up Dent's crimes by blaming Batman; he therefore writes a speech to tell the truth to the people of Gotham and communicate his decision to resign, but in the end he comes to the conclusion that people are not yet ready for the truth. During a search mission for a missing congressman, Gordon is captured by Bane's henchmen, a ruthless mercenary wearing a sophisticated respirator as a mask, who during the search finds, among the commissioner's belongings, the paper on to whom the speech is written; Gordon is injured during the escape and is rescued by patrol agent John Blake, to whom, while he is hospitalized, he entrusts the task of investigating the mercenaries who had captured him: Blake decides to go to Bruce Wayne and reveal to him that he knows the secret of he. Blake asks the billionaire to go back to being Batman, as does Commissioner Gordon when Bruce visits him incognito at the hospital.

The Dark Knight Rises: the cast of the film

We've seen the plot of The Dark Knight Rises, but who is the cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Christian Bale: Bruce Wayne / Batman

Michael Caine: Alfred Pennyworth

Gary OldmanJames Gordon

Anne Hathaway: Selina Kyle / Catwoman

Tom Hardy: Bane

Marion Cotillard: Miranda Tate / Talia al Ghul

Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Robin John Blake

Morgan Freeman: Lucius Fox

Ben Mendelsohn: John Daggett

Matthew Modine: Peter Foley

Burn Gorman: Philip Stryver

Streaming and TV

Where to watch The Dark Knight Rises live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – 29 December 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it.