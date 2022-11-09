The United States National Park Service he asked visitors not to lick the so-called psychedelic toads to look for a hallucinogenic reaction, because by doing so they risk serious illness.

Authorities posted messages on social media last week warning of serious consequences of licking the toads from the Sonoran Desert, a practice popularized on television shows like “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy.”

“As we say with most things you find in a national park, whether it’s a banana slug, an unknown fungus, or a large toad with glowing eyes in the middle of the night, please refrain from licking,” officials said.

Sonoran Desert Toads, among the largest in North America at nearly 7 inches long, secrete a potent toxin from their glands that “can make them sick.” if they manipulate the toad or they put the poison in their mouths,” they wrote.

The warnings did not mention how many people have tried to lick to these slimy green creaturesalso known as Colorado River toads, found in the southwestern United States and northwestern Mexico.

To defend themselves against predators, these toads secrete a milky substance that contains various toxins, including 5-MeO-DMT, a psychoactive compound that causes hallucinogenic effects.

Smoking 5-MeO-DMT leads to a short-lived psychedelic experience and has become popular in recent years, including in expensive clandestine “toad ceremonies” in the United States, where the substance is controlled, and in Mexico.

Celebrities such as boxing champion Mike Tyson and podcast host Joe Rogan have discussed the use of this substance for therapeutic, recreational, and spiritual purposes.

But the toad’s venom also contains other toxic substances that can be fatal if ingested. Scientists have also warned that the growing demand for secretions from the Sonoran desert toad could endanger the species.

EFE