The last one Grand Prix of the States it was a real American holiday for the Haas, both from a sporting point of view and from a commercial partnership point of view. Even before the 9th place obtained by Kevin Magnussen, also protagonist of a spectacular duel in the final with Sebastian Vettel, the team had inaugurated the weekend in Austin with the announcement of a new sponsor, MoneyGramcelebrating that agreement with a stars and stripes party in the paddock.

A marriage that, according to the team principal Günther Steinercould just be the beginning of an ever-growing interest of the United States in Formula 1, as also demonstrated by the organization of three GPs for the 2023 season: “I hope MoneyGram can open the doors to other people in the US – commented the Bolzano manager a RACER – because I think now the United States are more interested in F1. Interest in the sport has increased: there are more fans, but companies don’t react immediately. It is said: ‘Ok, it’s interesting, but let’s see if it works, let’s see where it goes, and let’s see who else does it first’, in order to have someone to deal with. I know Oracle is with Red Bull, but it’s a different dimension. Oracle is an American company, but it is very large. I believe MoneyGram is an American company that thought F1 could help us grow our global business to do more. F1 is growing, so they thought: ‘Wow, this is a really great sport’, then they got interested and eventually joined us as a partner, which is fantastic. “

A new agreement that, according to Steiner, will be the turning point for the team after the separation from Rich Energy and Uralkalias also demonstrated by the recent promotion of a new Marketing Director, a sign of commercial growth by Haas: “The deal was concluded with very difficult negotiations, and this shows that it will work – added Steiner – they know what they are doing, they know what they want to achieve and that makes me believe they want to do it. They have a clear focus on what they want to achieve from this program, they are not doing it because they woke up one morning with the intention of doing it. It is a publicly traded company and they have to keep the results. They will make it work for them and we must work with them to achieve their goal. Either way, I’m not worried whether it will work or not. We will only understand this when we take on the challenge together, but I am not intimidated. In the last two years– goes on –we have taken a big step forward: we have improved a lot in some respects, including the search for sponsors, and now we can see the results. The separation from Uralkali made us realize that we had to do something, and in January we started with a new Marketing Director, who was already at work the previous year. This shows that you need to keep doing what you think is the right thing to do. We must never say ‘Oh, now it doesn’t work’“. While Haas has therefore made progress in the commercial field, the team is still facing another headache, as admitted by Steiner himself: “Now we just have to take the right decision on the pilotthis is now the problem ”.