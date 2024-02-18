The Council of Ministers directed the postponement of the implementation of the decision issued regarding the weights and dimensions of heavy vehicles and the administrative penalties resulting from violating them, and assigned the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to conduct a comprehensive study on the merits of the decision.
The Council also assigned the Ministry of Economy to work immediately with all economic departments to study and take the necessary measures to prevent any unjustified increases in the prices of any materials and commodities.
