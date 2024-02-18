Rocksteady, developer of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leagueconfirmed that the troubleshooting login and server issues remains the team's “top priority,” but warned that it may “not be able to resolve all issues immediately.”

In a published statement on the official website, Rocksteady said it can “hear and sense your frustration” with the ongoing issues and understands that it is something “unacceptable to the players” affected by the issues. However, he explained that the game's errors are not the result of a single problematic element, but of “several smaller problems that affect players in different ways”.

“For our next patches we are trying to resolve login and server issues“, reads the statement. “And even if we will not be able to solve all these problems right away, I want to reassure everyone: this is the highest priority for us. We hear and sense your frustration and we can only agree: it is unacceptable for the players who are affected.”

“We have to do better and we are working hard to solve these problems. However, it is not easy to fix because it is not a single issue, but several smaller issues that affect some players in different ways. We can only ask that you remain patient and continue to provide additional information through Customer Support to help us resolve the issues.”