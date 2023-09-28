Dhe identity crisis of the conservatives? Everything seems to have been said about this. Conservatives, we read, are programmatically exhausted and poor in spirit. The CDU/CSU parties are desperately searching for intellectual substance and brilliant ideas. They constantly talk about “preserving”, but in reality they no longer know what they want to preserve, apart from their own power interests. So everything is as usual. The imaginary state parties CDU and CSU fill their intellectual vacuum with hand-carved enemy images; Yesterday it was the green “Heating Stasi”, tomorrow it will be, you can bet, the “Cultural Marxists”. Without opponents, conservatives don’t know why they are here. Or does anyone remember a sensational program offering – apart from Alexander Dobrindt’s primal cry for a “conservative revolution”?

The conservatives’ delivery difficulties are palpable, and that is balm for the left-wing soul. However, there is no reason for malice. The times when the conservative was just an intellectual fashion, a small checked pocket handkerchief for the intellectual salon, are over. There are countries where conservatives make pacts with radical right-wingers and go at the throat of democracy. They present the moderates, especially the Christian Democrats, with a test: Should they continue to defend the bourgeois center – or should they enter into an alliance with right-wing system-busters for reasons of gaining power?