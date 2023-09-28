It’s about a positive confirmation , although perhaps some players took it for granted considering that Sonic Superstars does not seem to be a particularly complex product to manage even for Nintendo Switch. Lately, however, it has happened all too often that Switch ports have various limitations, so it is important to have received this confirmation.

Sonic Superstars will be performed a 60 FPS on Nintendo Switch , this seems to be the confirmation of the producer Naoto Oshima. The information was reported and translated from Japanese to English by Noisy Pixel, which reports what was indicated by the Japanese newspaper Denfaminicogamer.

Our tried Sonic Superstars

Sonic Superstars will feature various characters

We remind you that Sonic Superstars is a 2D platform game that recalls the most classic style of the saga. In other words, it’s not an “alternative” title like Sonic Frontiers. The game is scheduled for October 17, 2023 and will arrive on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series

While waiting for the review, we leave you with our test: “Sonic Superstar manages to be fresh and yet familiar at the same time. The cooperative element for up to four players it was a big gamble, but all in all it works, to the extent that the group dialogues and proceeds between the scenarios in a coordinated way. The upgrades given by the Chaos Emeralds balance the abilities of the characters, so as to guarantee the same pace for all participants regardless of who among Sonic, Miles, Knuckles or Amy is used. We definitely need another try, perhaps with four of us and the possibility of facing some Battles, to really understand all the potential of Sonic Superstars.”