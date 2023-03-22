Through a Supreme Resolution published in the official gazette of the Andean country, the Government formalized the withdrawal of Raúl Alfaro Alvarado from his post as General Commander of the National Police of Peru. Alfaro faces a criminal investigation against him, which according to the Administration causes a “conflict of interest and incompatibility” to hold the position.

Alfaro’s replacement was also announced in conjunction with his dismissal by the Peruvian Executive this Tuesday, March 21. Jorge Angulo Tejada will be the new head of the National Police, according to the bulletin signed by President Dina Boluarte and Interior Minister Vicente Romero.

On Monday, the Public Ministry issued a search warrant for the residence of the now ex-commander general.

This as part of a judicial investigation that accuses Alfaro Alvarado of being linked to an espionage network during the term of former President Pedro Castillo.

This photo taken on March 3, 2023 by Peru’s Ministry of the Interior shows former police chief General Raúl Alfaro. © AFP / Peruvian Ministry of the Interior

In addition, Alfaro faces complaints of corruption and receiving bribes to coordinate government tenders that economically favored certain actors within the Administration headed by Castillo. The former police chief was peppered with the controversial case of Jorge Hernández, known as ‘El Español’.

The link between ‘El Español’ and Raúl Alfaro

Jorge Hernández is a citizen of the European country based in Peru and appointed by the Prosecutor’s Office to coordinate the espionage group of which Alfaro, according to the accusations, was also a member.

This counterintelligence group was in charge of spying on political opponents of Pedro Castillo, in addition to threatening officials who were not aligned with their interests, such as prosecutor Patricia Benavides.

During the hearing, an “aspiring effective collaborator” of the Prosecutor’s Office – whose name has not been revealed – declared an alleged bribe of more than $10,000 to Alfaro.

Former President Pedro Castillo (center) is transferred in a police vehicle after leaving the prefecture of Lima under arrest, on December 7, 2022 in the Peruvian capital. © Renato Pajuelo / AFP

“The delivery of the 65,000 soles by Colonel Sánchez Charcape to Jorge Hernández Fernández ‘El Español’, was in circumstances that this colonel went to Hernández’s house in La Molina (…) On the days Jorge Hernández quotes Raúl Alfaro in the same property and gives him the 65,000 soles in a manila envelope,” recites a fragment of the statement.

The accusations Alfaro faces are yet another blow to former President Pedro Castillo, who has been in pretrial detention since December 7, 2022 after he tried to dissolve Congress, a move that was interpreted by the establishment as an attempted coup. State.

Since then, massive demonstrations and blockades have been unleashed against the current government headed by Dina Boluarte, which three months later has failed to restore tranquility to a nation that has known six presidents in six years.

With EFE and local media