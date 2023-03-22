Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Parliamentary elections | Ohisalo to Iltalehti: The Greens have no business in the government with their current support

March 22, 2023
in World Europe
Policy|Election of the parliament

In the recent HS-gallup, the support of the greens was only 8.3 percent.

The greens chairman Maria Ohisalo evaluate In an interview with Iltalehti, that his party will not be seen in the next government if the elections do not go better than recent support figures.

Published on Tuesday in the HS gallup the support of the greens was only 8.3 percent. The figure is the worst for the Greens in HS-galup for eight years.

“I personally think that this kind of Gallup will not get into the government. The result must be better if you want to cooperate with the government,” Ohisalo says to Iltalehte.

He did not agree to outline whether he will resign from the position of the party chairman if the vote catch in the elections does not turn out to be greater than the poll.

