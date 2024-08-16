The participation of the Colombian National Team in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games left some disappointment in the Colombian fans, due to the elimination against their counterpart from Spain in the quarter-finals of the women’s tournament.
According to the criteria of
The picture of Angelo Marsiglia, who advanced from the group stage as third in their group, had Spain on the verge of knockout, but failed in the final minutes, let themselves be caught by two goals and said goodbye to the Olympic tournament on penalties.
Despite the elimination and frustration, the Colombian women’s team had a joy this Friday after FIFA revealed its new update of the women’s national team rankings.
The Women’s team is getting closer to the best teams in the world, climbing to 21st place in the FIFA rankings after adding 1,779 points.
This is the best position in the history of the national team since 2003, when it first appeared in this ranking.
The United States, Olympic champions after beating Brazil for the gold medal in women’s soccer, leads the rankings. England is right behind in second place. Spain, world champions, is third.
FIFA Women’s Ranking
1. United States
2. England
3. Spain
4. Germany
5. Sweden
6. Canada
7. Japan
8. Brazil
9. DPRK
10. France
11. Netherlands
12. Denmark
13. Iceland
14. Italy
15. Australia
16. Norway
17. Austria
18. China
19. Republic of Korea
20. Belgium
21. Colombia
22. Portugal
23. Scotland
24. Republic of Ireland
25. Switzerland
HAROLD YEPES
SPORTS
#Colombian #womens #team #continues #history #reached #position #FIFA #ranking
Leave a Reply