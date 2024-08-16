Tango Gameworks and Hi-Fi Rush have been “saved” by Krafton who acquired the team and IP. But what will happen to the company’s developers? The publisher has now answered the question.
As we have already reported, Kraft – best known as the publisher of PUBG: Battleground – has acquired Tango Gameworksthe development team of ZeniMax Media and then Microsoft Gaming. In the meantime, it also acquired the rights to Hi-Fi Rush. The publisher will also bring with it the developers?
As indicated, yes, although not all.
Krafton’s comment on Tango Gameworks
The Journalist Stephen Totilo He said on Twitter that Krafton had told him that the company “is planning to transfer approximately 50 development staff from Tango Gameworks to Krafton’s Japanese subsidiary. The transferred staff will continue to work on new projects, including the expansion of the HI-FI RUSH IP, at Krafton.”
It is not clear why the remaining 50 employees did not join Krafton, but it is possible that they had already found work elsewhere, given that the studio was announced to close in May 2024.
“Krafton intends Collaborate with Xbox and ZeniMax to ensure a smooth transition and maintain the continuity of Tango Gameworks, allowing the talented team to continue developing the Hi-Fi RUSH IP and explore future projects,” it was stated earlier this month.
Let’s remember that in addition to Tango Gameworks, Arkane Austin, the team behind Redfall, had also been closed. Although the public also reacted negatively to Microsoft’s decision, the closure of Tango Gameworks had “hit” fans harder, especially because the team had released a high-quality game (Hi-Fi Rush) just a year before, which had been celebrated as a success for Xbox by Microsoft’s Aaron Greenberg.
