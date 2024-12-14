The Civil Guard will grant a financial bonus of 80 euros and 40 euros per day worked, depending on the functions performed and the conditions of service, to the agents who participated in the management of the DANA emergency in Valencia, Cuenca and Albacete.

As reported this Saturday by the Unified Association of Civil Guards (AUGC), these bonuses that will be paid monthly will be applied to the works carried out between October 29 and December 21.

According to what was sent by the association, the services performed by paid agents will have to be directly related to management of the emergency including traffic operations, escort of goods, logistical and forensic support, among other tasks.

Nevertheless, The Armed Institute has left the next relief packages out of these remuneration packages next week and those who do it at the end of the month.

Furthermore, due to the closing of the financial year, the paying funds money for allowances is not being advanced In such a way that it will be the agents who will have to cover the hotel and subsistence expenses that will be returned to them in 2025, according to the AUGC.