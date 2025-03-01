It is one of those nights in which everything is worth. On the way to the Movistar Arena I cross myself with pertrechada people, with a scarf and feathers, and others in short manga. Spring appears and hormones are very personal, each crazy with their theme, … But I want to sun and look light.

Today it is Carolina during, which has ascended meteorically (such as Calleja), and already conquers large squares. It is his second Movistar, who was previously the mythical Wizink, and this time he is more full.

They start with ‘fucking life’, a fast and pachanger rock that gives way to ‘Aaaaaa#$! &’ What’s more, better, and forms the first pogos.

There are six: singer, drums, bassist, two guitars and one to the keys. Each one wears in one way, moves from another; There seems to be order, choreographies, styling or symmetry.

I am around an idea, something that I still can’t. The sound wall of the guitars, that aura of rebels pijos children, suicidal, vicious, hot … divago letters.

But then it continues ‘Missile’, Rhythmic section song that overcrows everything that is preceded and sounds, here so close to the stage, really homonym.

The public could be that of a disco: there are no gray hair, bald or hernias. From the first note, the Movistar Arena is an orgy of amateur singers, sweat and beers that fly. It is, to simplify, a party.

The first with “slow” moments (although then launched), I really like it. ‘The park of the bullets’, scratches me a little and reminds me that I must call my colleagues more, I miss them. I don’t know how but it is true that life escapes: my mother was right.

This chronicle could never be done without talking about Diego Ibañez, singer and band leader. He moves as if he had the hernia that lacks the public, is far from being Brad Pitt and has forgotten to comb.

Even so, or perhaps for that, it attracts the eyes of all the girls and the flashes of all mobile phones. When he speaks between songs (little), it looks like a shy, strange and misplaced guy. When he sings, saving the distances and excusing me before the Puretas, he remembers Mick Jagger: not for brilliant, if not for authentic. It is pure energy, passion and charisma, with a strange and unrepeatable talent.

Half it sounds ‘Cayetano’, Song that launched them to fame, and old Wizink explodes. For a moment there are no death, Trump and Zelensky, taxes and my ex -girlfriend. For just an instant, everything is in place.

After an hour the first ballad comes, ‘Colors’, detail that I appreciate for the Bajini. The Movistar Arena falls a tear and the flashes grow.

Soon, and in a dramatic turn of events, Ibañez stops the concert to fix internal sound problems. The band retires from the stage, and after 10 minutes that the fan gets short, returns with ‘Choose your own adventure’, another slow tempo that sounds good and consolidates them.

In this second half they succeed ‘The Night of the Living Dead’, and ‘I thought God had touched me’, with “Barry B”, two songs of style, concise, rude and rebels.

They cannot be accused of being musically transgressors; All the songs are the same. They dominate the drums and guitars, the bassist touches with a púa and the keys coloring those invisible spaces behind the music. It is in ‘hamburgers’, which has a novel synthesizer, when that idea that takes me around all night explodes me in my face.

Carolina during there are 6 “punkies” as we had not had in this country. Son The Clash, maybe men g If they smoked more Maria. They are guys who do everything the same and touch as if they were in a small room. “We are, if you don’t like it, there is the door.” Given that one cannot applaud; In a world in which everything is measured and calculated, that the crazy people live!

They close the concert with ‘Juanita’s songs’, and Ibañez gives a mass bath, again evoking the most delivered Jagger. Just when the dough returns to the stage, the Redobla drummer and the concert ends at 23:00, not even one more. The track lights up and people ask for a bis, although in vain.

The Movistar Arena is emptied and in the orphan track is the aroma of something big and intangible.

My friends Juan, Irene and the others, have a brightness in their eyes when they trace the stairs of the door 10. I stay thinking, several kilometers away, if that will not be beauty: something large, brief and intangible.

Who knows?