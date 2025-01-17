The low temperatures They will put 15 Spanish provinces on notice again this Saturday, on a day in which Alicante, Valencia and the Balearic Islands will be on notice for wavesaccording to the prediction of the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

Specifically, the cold warnings They will be in Huesca, Teruel and Zaragoza (Aragón); Ávila, Segovia, Soria and Zamora (Castilla y León); Cuenca, Guadalajara and Toledo (Castilla-La Mancha); Girona and Lleida (Catalonia); Ourense (Galicia); South, Vegas and West (Community of Madrid); Center, Navarrese Pyrenees and Ribera del Ebro de Navarra (Foral Community of Navarra).

The AEMET predicts that it will predominate an anticyclonic weather with clear skies in most of the country. However, the storm Gabri will leave greater instability in areas of the Mediterranean. There they will have cloudy skies and probable precipitation, accompanied by storms in the extreme southeast of the peninsula. They will have a tendency to remit and, in addition, will affect Melillawhere they will be more persistent.

Likewise, the forecast includes a cloudy environment in the Balearic Islandswith probable showers that will intensify in the latter hours in the east of the archipelago. Meanwhile, in Canary Islandsthere will be slightly cloudy skies in the south of the mountainous islands and a predominance of cloudy skies in the rest, with the possibility of some weak precipitation in the north of the islands.

Few changes in temperatures

The maximum temperatures will be increasing in mountain areas and in the eastern third of the peninsula. They will be able to reach locally notables in the interior of the Valencian Community, but in depressions in Catalonia and Huesca will descend. In the rest, few changes will be recorded.

On the other hand, the minimal They will also register few changes; some decreases on the eastern peninsular façade and valleys on the Atlantic slope and increases in the archipelagos. This Saturday the frost in peninsular interiors except in the southwestern third. In turn, there is a possibility that they will intensify in the mountains of the center and north, the northern plateau and points of Galicia, Ebro and the southern plateau.

For the rest, the State Meteorological Agency has advanced that winds from the north will blow in the Levantwith strong northeasters in the Balearic Islands and southern coasts of the Valencian Community with a tendency to subside. There will be a predominance of light winds with an easterly component in the southern half of the peninsula, with moderate easterly winds in the Strait and Alborán, and a southern component in Galicia and the Cantabrian Sea. Northerly winds in the Canary Islands and variable light winds in the rest.