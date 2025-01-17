Tosha Schareina (Valencia, 1995) has come close to winning this edition of the Dakar, the fourth she has competed on a Honda, but she has run into an intractable Daniel Sanders and also the orography of the Saudi desert, which has caused her a collarbone fracture after a heavy fall in the fifth stage and aggravated by another accident in the ninth. Even so, he came second, achieving the best result for a Spaniard since Marc Coma won his last Dakar in 2015. «Let’s go for more, this doesn’t stop here. Next year we will go for victory,” he reflected as he crossed the finish line. The Dakar has been Tosha’s dream since he was little, when his role model was his uncle Mariano, his mother’s brother, who competed in motocross. Every Christmas he asked for a motorcycle, until when he was seven years old, his family, from humble origins, decided to raise as much money as possible to grant him his wish. Tosha started motocross but money was once again an obstacle. A sport that was difficult to afford as soon as the competitions became international. Passion redirected him to enduro, the previous step to rallies. His debut, in 2019 in the Baja Aragón, achieved a surprising second place. It was the push he needed to dispel doubts. Tosha is aware that many are surprised when they see his name in the classification and see that he races under the Spanish flag. His first and last name come from his father, Torsten Alexander Schareina, a German born in Braunschwieg. His mother, Mara Marzal, is Spanish and the pilot was born in Valencia. He spent his entire childhood in Paterna, the town where his uncle lived and where he became a driver, doing many laps around the circuit. Related News DAkar RALLY 2025 standard Yes Inside the toughest rally in the world Sergi Font ABC accompanies the caravan of the Dakar and enjoy a few days in the imposing desert of Saudi Arabia«I have never doubted that I was made to fight for victory. The results have been coming in for a few years but I have always been clear about it. The ‘T’ for time was missing. When I was sitting at home watching the Dakar from the sofa I knew what I had to do. “I didn’t know when it was going to arrive but we have fought for this all our lives and in the end it is coming little by little.” In the 2021 Dakar he was the second best rookie, finishing 13th. The following year he was late for registration and could not contest it. In 2023, with a motorcycle inferior to that of his rivals, he finished 13th, which sparked the interest of Honda, a brand with which he will return in 2026.

#Tosha #Schareina #motorcycles #Marc #Comas #heir #dies #shore