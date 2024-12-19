Mad Cool Festival has announced the first confirmed artists for its 2025 edition, which will take place on July 10, 11 and 12 at the Iberdrola Music venue from Madrid. In this first announcement, more than 60 artists have been confirmed, forming an eclectic and diverse lineup, where great national and international figures from different genres coexist.

Among the big names that headline the poster is Olivia Rodrigoone of the most influential artists of contemporary pop. With only two albums, the American singer has managed to capture global attention by combining introspective lyrics with sounds inspired by 90s alternative rock, establishing a bridge between generations.

The legendary Iggy Popknown as the “Godfather of Punk”, will arrive at the festival with a repertoire full of classics that have defined his influential career of more than five decades. The iconic Alanis Morissette He also returns to Madrid with his emblematic ‘Jagged Little Pill’, an album that marked the 90s and that continues to resonate as a source of inspiration for new generations.

After more than 20 years without playing in the capital, Weezer It comes as one of the great attractions of this edition. For their part, Kings of Leon will return to Mad Cool with their recent work ‘Can We Please Have Fun’, accompanied by hits that defined 2000s rock such as ‘Sex on Fire’ and ‘Use Somebody’. Also notable is the presence of Thirty Seconds to Mars, led by Jared and Shannon Leto, who will present their latest album ‘It’s the End of the World but It’s a Beautiful Day’, reaffirming their ability to reinvent themselves and remain at the top of contemporary rock.









Gracie Abr joins the lineup as one of the most promising singer-songwriters of her generation. Since her debut in 2019, her delicate voice and emotionally charged lyrics have captured a global audience. Joining her will be Noah Kahan, who has taken contemporary folk to the top with a mix of lyrical honesty and modern influences. St. Vincent, with its acclaimed live performance and ability to explore complex human emotions, promises to be one of the most applauded moments of the festival.

The electronic scene will also have a more than outstanding representation with the return of justice presenting a new album that reaffirms their forceful sound and their impact on the dance floors. In addition, figures such as Benson Boone, Girl In Red, Finneas, Tanner Adell, Artemas, Pvris and Royel Otis lead a selection of emerging artists who are setting trends and redefining the global music scene.

With indiesleaze in full demand, three of the most iconic names on the British scene will set the pace of the festival: Bloc Party, paying tribute to their debut Silent Alarm, an essential indie album from the 2000s; Kaiser Chiefs, masters of memorable choruses; and The Wombats arriving with a sixth album that reaffirms their freshness and relevance. Glass Animals, references of psychedelic indie pop, join this lineup. From Australia, Jet will revive the energy of their explosive debut ‘Get Born’, an album that defined early millennium rock.

Four exponents of American alternative music join the Mad Cool 2025 lineup: Foster the People, who with hits like ‘Pumped Up Kicks’ and ‘Houdini’ have become key pieces of underground pop; Future Islands, who will bring their unmistakable synth-pop and the magnetic energy of Samuel T. Herring, presenting their fourth album; Bright Eyes, the project led by Conor Oberst, a pioneer in integrating folk into the indie scene with lyrics that combine social criticism and melancholy in the style of the great American storytellers; and Fidlar, with their explosive punk rock of surfer riffs perfect for lighting up pogos among the audience.

Exploring American musical roots, Leon Bridges will delight with his elegant blend of classic and contemporary soul, while The Teskey Brothers will deliver a soulful blend of blues and soul. At his side, Hermanos Gutiérrez will provide a cinematic touch with their evocative instrumental proposal that transports you to nostalgic landscapes.

National talent will shine at Mad Cool 2025 with Bogotá burnsconsolidated as references of rock in Spanish; Natalia Lacunza, one of the most respected artists of her generation and Alcala Northone of the revelations of the year, recognized for their powerful interpretation of melancholic postpunk.

Demand and social commitment will also be represented. Refused, legends of European hardcore, say goodbye to the stage with a final tour that promises to be intense and memorable. Residente, with his incisive rap and committed lyrics, will arrive as a global reference for the Latin community, willing to open debates about justice, identity and freedom.

Completing the line-up are The Blessed Madonna, Argy, Salute, Mother Mother, Blondshell, Miss Monique, Mark Ambor, Luvcat, The Backseat Lovers, Dead Poet Society, Sammy Virji, Deadletter, Circa Waves, Nsqk, Alessi Rose, Jerub, Hannah Wants, Almost Monday, Last Train, Tsha, Mychelle, Myd, Battlesnake, Krystal Klear, Pole Position, Akriila and Fakear.

With this new edition, Mad Cool Festival reaffirms its position as a key musical, cultural and social reference for both Madrid and Spain, consolidating itself as one of the most relevant events on the international music circuit. Furthermore, the festival celebrates music while reinforcing its role as an event that transcends the artistic, contributing to the cultural development of the future.

Mad Cool Festival 2025 will take place at the Iberdrola Music venue, a space located in Villaverde, south of Madrid, that combines leisure, culture and innovation, while positioning itself as an example of commitment to a greener and more sustainable future. aware. With more than 185,000 square meters, it is designed to be a benchmark in responsible management and host all types of events, with the aim of becoming a key cultural and social center in the south of Madrid.

SALES INFORMATION

Presale Santander clients:

If you are a Santander customer, from December 20 at 10am until December 23 at 9.59am you can purchase the first tickets for Mad Cool 2025, enjoying a special price and fast track access to the festival with the purchase at www .madcooltickets.com

Presale for Socixs with special price:

If you are a member of Mad Cool, from December 20 at 10am until December 23 at 9.59am you can purchase the first tickets for Mad Cool 2025, enjoying a special price at www.madcooltickets.com

General sale:

The general sale of season tickets will begin on December 23 at 10am at www.madcooltickets.com

PRICES

Santander Presales and Socixs Presales

General subscription – €189 + distribution costs.

VIP subscription – €350 + distribution costs.

General sale

General subscription – €199 + distribution costs.

VIP subscription – €399 + distribution costs.