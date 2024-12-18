LaLiga has made official this Thursday the distribution of the clubs’ income by television rights corresponding to the last course. In total, 1,498 million euros have been distributed between the teams that participated in the First and Second Division championships and the way it is distributed depends on several factors.

Real Betis is the seventh team that received the most money for the television rights of the clubs for the 2023-24 season with a total of 66.98 million euros. FC Barcelona is the club that takes the most money from this distribution (162.49 million), the second is Real Madrid with 159.55, while Atlético de Madrid is third with 117.89. Fourth is Sevilla with 72.49 million.

LaLiga distribution of audiovisual income for the 23-24 season



In fifth position is Real Sociedad with 70.7 million, which beats Athletic (67.5). The team that receives the least in terms of television revenue for the 23-24 season is Almería with 42.6.

In addition, LaLiga has also published what the clubs have to pay as “obligations.” This amount is divided between the CSD (3%), the RFEF (2%), the relegation aid fund (2.5%) and with the institutional part of LaLiga itself (1%). In addition, also, with the unions, 0.5%, of which the majority goes to AFE and a very small percentage to Futbolistas ON.