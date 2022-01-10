Genoa – A child who came from the cold in these first days of 2022, seven years after the most difficult diagnosis to accept: bilateral breast cancer, the prospect of courses of chemotherapy and an intervention and other subsequent treatments to be addressed at 37 years.

Now Anna (the name of the mother and the son are fictional) around the 44-year-old buoy hugs little Leo to her chest and smiles: the baby is absolutely the first born in Liguria from the cryopreserved oocyte of a mother to whom many years earlier it was proposed to freeze some of her eggs before undergoing …