The Toronto fc announced that the Italian international winger Lorenzo Insigne signed a pre-contract to join the club for four years starting on July 1, 2022.
That is, he will join the ranks of the Canadian team in Major League Soccer at the end of the 2021/22 season with Napoli and, in addition, will be added to the list as a Designated Player.
It is worth mentioning that the news resounded around the world, because at just 30 years of age the Neapolitan and international captain with the Italy team will leave the football elite and it was obviously a spectacular move for the Canadians.
The champion of Euro 2021 will arrive to contribute a lot to the team that seeks to consecrate itself for the second time with the North American championship and in the following list we share some of the best things that the Italian attacker can contribute.
A signing of the quality of Lorenzo Insigne inspires anyone, with 31 years of age he will arrive with much to contribute to the team in all aspects, but above all he will give prestige to the squad that will try to motivate all his teammates, for the level of footballer that he has shown to be throughout of its trajectory.
The mere presence of Lorenzo Insigne will contribute to the group level of Toronto fcHe is a footballer who has many qualities in his style of play that will improve the team considerably, from passing, shooting, dribbling, finishing plays, among many other points.
Playing as an inside or winger most of the time, he has been characterized as a player who contributes goals and assists, that is, he is an element that contributes a lot in the generation of dangerous scoring chances.
Lorenzo Insigne He is a born leader on the field of play, the Italian has the quality of showing himself as an example on the field, he motivates and inspires his teammates to demand everything for the colors of the shirt and his voice on the field is the guideline of many expendable situations.
The Neapolitan captain is the player who is loved by all the fans, he is the player who is willing to leave everything on the pitch for the shield. The 90 minutes are a complete dedication and sacrifice for the colors.
